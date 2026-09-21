Ozoda Nursaidova talked about the creation of the song: "I didn't expect 'Kok Jiguli' to become a hit" (video)

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Ozoda Nursaidova talked about the creation of the song: "I didn't expect 'Kok Jiguli' to become a hit" (video)

In one of her interviews, singer Ozoda Nursaidova spoke about the history behind the creation of her famous song "Kok Jiguli". The artist mentioned that she created this song in a retro style, but did not expect it to become so widely popular.

"I have created in many genres. Among my more than 300 songs, there are folk genres, maqom, folk songs, folklore, humorous and serious philosophical songs, as well as works about the homeland. In general, various genres can be found in my work.

'I created the song 'Kok Jiguli' thinking I would try doing it in a retro style. I thought, 'Everyone is doing it now, let me try it too.' I never expected it to become such a huge hit," the singer said.

Ozoda Nursaidova noted that the song also reflects memories related to her youth. She stated that certain scenes from her own life are reflected in the work.

"I have a lot of things to remember. Because this is precisely my youth, that girl played my youth. Did I explain it clearly? In other words, this is something taken from my own life. We wrote the lyrics of the song ourselves. We worked on the music together with my younger brothers; it was a team effort. The idea for the music video and all other aspects were team work. But, of course, I created the song based on my own life," Ozoda Nursaidova stated.

Ozoda NursaidovaKok JiguliKok Jiguli songUzbek music
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