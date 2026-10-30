Singer Ozoda Nursaidova returns to work after surgery! (video)

Singer Ozoda Nursaidova has recovered from surgery and resumed her creative activities. Videos posted on social media show that the artist underwent a period of treatment and recovery as recommended by her doctors.

Exactly 35 days later, the singer met with her fans once again. She stated that her doctor had given her permission to return to work, adding that she did not want to sit idle.

"I don't want to sit idle. My doctor gave me permission, and here I am, back to work. A big thank you to everyone who supported me," the singer said.

She also captioned the video on her Instagram page, saying, "Exactly 35 days later, I am with you again. Thank you to everyone."

Ozoda Nursaidova's fans, having learned of her return to work, are expressing their joy at her recovery. They are wishing the singer good health and writing that they are eagerly awaiting her new songs.