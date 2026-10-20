What actually happened to Ozoda Nursaidova? The doctor revealed all the details

Details of the surgical procedure undergone by singer Ozoda Nursaidova have been revealed. Neurosurgeon Mahkamjon Mahkamov, who operated on the artist, provided information about the illness that led to her hospitalization and her current condition.

According to the doctor, the singer urgently applied to the hospital complaining of severe headaches, dizziness, nausea, and general weakness. Examinations, including an MRI, revealed a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between the membranes of the brain.

The surgeon explained that such a condition often occurs as a result of a head injury. However, in some situations, straining or increased venous pressure can also cause a blood vessel to rupture. The doctor noted that physical strain was also one of the potential factors in the singer's case.

Ozoda Nursaidova underwent a craniotomy operation, and the accumulated blood was removed. Afterward, she remained under medical supervision for ten days.

According to the specialist, the singer is currently in good condition, and no neurological deficits have been detected. The probability of the disease recurring is also very low. The doctor stated that she could return to her work activities in approximately a month and a half.

Earlier, Ozoda Nursaidova also stated in her social media message that she was feeling much better and expressed gratitude to the doctors and the fans who supported her.