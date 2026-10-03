Fans are worried: Ozoda Nursaidova is reported to be undergoing treatment in the neurosurgery department (video)

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Fans are worried: Ozoda Nursaidova is reported to be undergoing treatment in the neurosurgery department (video)

Reports are spreading on social media that singer Ozoda Nursaidova has undergone surgery in the neurosurgery department of one of Tashkent's hospitals.

According to reports, about a month ago, several of the singer's concerts were canceled due to a spike in her blood pressure.

So far, there is no official statement from the singer herself or her representatives regarding the news about her surgery and health.

Nevertheless, fans of the singer are expressing their best wishes on social media, hoping for her speedy recovery and return to the stage.

We also wish Ozoda Nursaidova a full recovery and to get well soon.

Ozoda NursaidovaTashkentneurosurgerysocial media
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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