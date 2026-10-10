Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets

The issue of refunding ticket money for concerts cancelled due to the illness of singer Ozoda Nursaidova's sister is being discussed. The singer commented on this situation via her social media page and responded to fans' inquiries.

According to Ozoda Nursaidova, 100 percent of the ticket sales revenue for the concert in Termez has been returned to the organizers. However, she noted that while it is claimed the funds were fully returned when contacting the organizers, some fans are still dissatisfied because they have not received their money yet.

Ozoda Nursaidova advised fans who have not been able to get their money back to contact the relevant authorities. She also urged those with complaints regarding this matter to leave their comments.

The singer wrote that she has also received numerous messages about this issue in her personal inbox.

No further information has been provided yet regarding the circumstances that arose during the ticket refund process and why some fans are unable to receive their funds.