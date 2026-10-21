Shahlo Zoirova is another year older today (video)

·54·Culture
Shahlo Zoirova is another year older today (video)

Actress Shahlo Zoirova is celebrating another birthday today. The artist announced that it is her birthday through a video posted on her Instagram page.

Shahloxonim left a comment under the video saying, “Thankful for what I have and for your presence. H-birthday to me.”

The video captures the artist's colleagues sincerely congratulating her on her birthday. They expressed their best wishes to Shahlo and shared an uplifting mood with her on this joyful day.

The artist's fans did not stay indifferent either. Many sincere congratulations and warm wishes can be found in the comments on her page.

We also sincerely congratulate Shahloxonim on her birthday, wishing her endless happiness, robust health, family peace, new successes, and creative flights.

Today, Shahlo Zoirova has songs titled “Yor-yor”, “Baxting muborak”, and “Kelin salom”.

Shahlo ZoirovaBirthdayInstagramYor-yor
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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