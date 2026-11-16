Actress Shahlo Temirova spoke about her family and love story (video)

In an interview with the "Renaissance" TV channel, actress Shahlo Temirova spoke about her family, how she met her husband, and the story of how they built their life together.

According to the actress, her future husband was her classmate. He spent a year telling her that he loved her. Over time, the actress also began to develop warm feelings for him.

"We chose each other. My classmate spent about a year telling me, 'I love you.' After a year, I also began to develop some feelings for him. We were in love for eight years. After that, we got married through matchmakers. Now, I am living a happy life," the actress shared.

During the conversation, Shahlo Temirova also admitted that she is strict at home. She said that sometimes, without realizing it, she is demanding toward her daughters.

For information, Shahlo Temirova was born on April 12, 1989, in the Oqtosh district of the Samarkand region. She is the middle child in the family and has one older brother and one younger sister. Shahlo Temirova studied at the Uzbekistan State Institute of Arts and Culture from 2007 to 2011. While still a student, she tested herself on stage, playing the role of Maria in the play "Maria" and the Girl in the play "The First Day of Autumn."

The actress has portrayed various characters in films such as "Yollangan sovchi" (The Hired Matchmaker), "O‘jar kelin" (The Stubborn Bride), "Janob qorovul" (Mr. Guard), "Qo‘chqor akamning koptogi" (My Brother Qo‘chqor's Ball), "Yoningdaman, ota" (I Am With You, Father), "Baxt uyi" (House of Happiness), "Yor tafti" (Warmth of a Loved One), "Yuragim seniki" (My Heart Is Yours), and "Shukrona" (Gratitude).

The actress married her classmate Ilhom in 2016. They currently have two daughters.