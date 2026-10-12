Shahlo Alijonova's husband prepared an unexpected gift for her (video)

Actress and blogger Shahlo Alijonova shared some joyful news. Through a video published on her Instagram page, she announced that one of her dreams has come true.

The video shows her husband, Shoxruh Ro‘zibayev, covering his wife's eyes and leading her into a new apartment. Then Shoxruh Ro‘zibayev uncovered his wife's eyes and handed her the keys to the new apartment. Shahlo Alijonova was extremely happy with the unexpected gift.

Beneath the video, the actress stated that they bought a new apartment in the center of Tashkent and told her followers that she would now share glimpses of the home renovation process as well.

“Alhamdulillah! We bought a new apartment in the center of Tashkent! Now expect content from the renovation process. May it be granted to all of you!” — wrote Shahlo Alijonova.

In the comments, followers are congratulating the actress on the new apartment, wishing her family happiness and prosperity.