Shahlo Alijonova's husband prepared an unexpected gift for her (video)

·9·Culture
Shahlo Alijonova's husband prepared an unexpected gift for her (video)

Actress and blogger Shahlo Alijonova shared some joyful news. Through a video published on her Instagram page, she announced that one of her dreams has come true.

The video shows her husband, Shoxruh Ro‘zibayev, covering his wife's eyes and leading her into a new apartment. Then Shoxruh Ro‘zibayev uncovered his wife's eyes and handed her the keys to the new apartment. Shahlo Alijonova was extremely happy with the unexpected gift.

Beneath the video, the actress stated that they bought a new apartment in the center of Tashkent and told her followers that she would now share glimpses of the home renovation process as well.

“Alhamdulillah! We bought a new apartment in the center of Tashkent! Now expect content from the renovation process. May it be granted to all of you!” — wrote Shahlo Alijonova.

In the comments, followers are congratulating the actress on the new apartment, wishing her family happiness and prosperity.

Shahlo AlijonovaShoxruh Ro‘zibayevnew apartment in center of TashkentInstagram video
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Shahlo Alijonova: "It has been a year since our wedding"Shahlo Alijonova: "It has been a year since our wedding"8 July 11:54Shahlo Salayeva's son turns 2: the singer's heartfelt wish is in the spotlight!Shahlo Salayeva's son turns 2: the singer's heartfelt wish is in the spotlight!23 September 15:37Shahlo Salayeva: “Veysel's first marriage is with me”Shahlo Salayeva: “Veysel's first marriage is with me”31 July 08:47Shahlo Ahmedova had a bouquet thrown at her face! How did Shahlo Ahmedova react to the incident on stage?Shahlo Ahmedova had a bouquet thrown at her face! How did Shahlo Ahmedova react to the incident on stage?21 July 17:41Shahlo Salayeva openly revealed what she asked from her husband as mahr at their weddingShahlo Salayeva openly revealed what she asked from her husband as mahr at their wedding27 July 12:35Shahlo Salayeva reveals where and when her second wedding will take place (video)Shahlo Salayeva reveals where and when her second wedding will take place (video)20 July 10:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets