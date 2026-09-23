Shahlo Salayeva's son turns 2: the singer's heartfelt wish is in the spotlight!

Singer Shahlo Salayeva's son Murod turned two years old on September 23. The singer celebrated her child's birthday surrounded by loved ones and shared heartfelt moments from the celebration on her social media page.

Shahlo Salayeva sent sincere wishes to her son on the occasion of his new age. Describing Murod as one of the most precious people in her life, the singer wished her child health, happiness, and a bright future.

"Happy new year of life, my dear child!"

She also praised Allah for her son's birth and wished Murod to grow up to be a good person.

The singer also shared videos from the celebration with her fans. The footage captures the birthday celebration in the circle of loved ones.

Loved ones also congratulated Murod and presented him with various gifts. Shahlo Salayeva posted these joyful moments on her social media page. In her message, the singer emphasized that every moment spent with her child is exceptionally precious to her.

On the occasion of Murod turning two, Shahlo Salayeva's fans are also sending their best wishes to the little boy in the comments.