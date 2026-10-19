Mavluda Asalkhodjayeva was gifted an expensive car on her 63rd birthday (video)

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Mavluda Asalkhodjayeva was gifted an expensive car on her 63rd birthday (video)

Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Mavluda Asalkhodjayeva celebrated her 63rd birthday on October 15. Videos from the celebration held on the occasion of the singer's birthday spread across social media.

The videos show the artist's loved ones sincerely congratulating her and sharing in her joyous day. It appears that this year's birthday celebration was held in an especially high spirit for the singer. Most notably, her close ones gifted Mavluda Asalkhodjayeva an expensive black car.

The singer also posted highlights from the celebration on her Instagram page, expressing gratitude to the fans who congratulated her on her birthday and to her loved ones who were by her side.

"Thank you to all my fans who congratulated me on my day of gratitude, to my nearest and dearest who were by my side, and I am grateful for your presence," the artist wrote.

Underneath this post, many followers also congratulated the singer on her birthday and sent their sincere wishes.

For reference, Mavluda Asalkhodjayeva was born on October 15, 1963, in the city of Jalal-Abad, Kyrgyzstan, in the family of artist Abdurahmon Asalkhodjayev and doctor Sanobar Asalkhodjayeva.

Mavluda AsalkhodjayevaBirthdayJalal-AbadCar gift
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