“Alien” and “Top Gun” Star Tom Skerritt Passes Away at 93

Renowned American actor Tom Skerritt passed away on October 21 at the age of 93. According to his family, the actor died of natural causes.

Tom Skerritt was widely known to audiences primarily for his role as Captain Dallas in the sci-fi film “Alien” (1979). He also played flight instructor Mike Metcalf, known as Viper, in the film “Top Gun” (1986).

In addition, the actor starred in famous films such as “The Dead Zone,” based on Stephen King's novel, and “Steel Magnolias.” His career in film and television spanned over six decades.

One of Skerritt's greatest achievements was winning an Emmy Award in 1993. He received this prestigious award in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his masterful portrayal of Sheriff Jimmy Brock in the television series “Picket Fences.”

Tom Skerritt left a mark in the history of cinema with his diverse roles across various genres and his long-standing creative career. News of his death was confirmed by his family.