Actress Malika Avazova has once again experienced the joy of motherhood. The artist gave birth to a son on November 11. Thus, the number of her children has reached three.

Malika Avazova shared the joyful news with her followers via Instagram Stories.

For information, the actress has twin sons named Muhammadali and Muhammadamin. With the newborn baby, Malika Avazova has become a mother of three sons.

So far, the actress has not disclosed what name has been given to the baby.

Social media users are congratulating Malika Avazova on the joyful event in her family, wishing the baby health, happiness, and a long life.