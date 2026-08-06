Which countries is Uzbekistan mainly importing beef from?

·88·Economy
Which countries is Uzbekistan mainly importing beef from?

Uzbekistan imported beef worth 359,5 million US dollars from abroad in the first half of 2026. According to the State Statistics Committee, 72 thousand tonnes of beef were brought into the country in January–June.

Import volumes increased compared with the same period in 2025. The increase amounted to 6 thousand tonnes, or 9,1 percent.

India was the leading supplier of beef. A total of 33,9 thousand tonnes of beef were imported from that country.

Belarus supplied 19,6 thousand tonnes, while 10,6 thousand tonnes of the product were brought in from Kazakhstan. Imports from Pakistan amounted to 4 thousand tonnes. Another 4 thousand tonnes of beef came from other countries.

Thus, in the half-year figures, India, Belarus and Kazakhstan appear to be the main suppliers in Uzbekistan’s beef imports.

UzbekistanIndiaBelarusKazakhstanPakistan
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