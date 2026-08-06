Kajol, who turned 52 on a film set, amazed her fans (video)

·224·Culture
Kajol, who turned 52 on a film set, amazed her fans (video)

Renowned Indian actress Kajol has turned 52. However, instead of celebrating her birthday with a lavish ceremony, she spent it on a film set like an ordinary workday.

The actress took part in filming at several locations throughout the day. Nevertheless, wherever she went, her fans greeted her with heartfelt congratulations and presented her with flowers and gifts. One of them even prepared a birthday cake for Kajol and had the actress cut it.

Videos that spread on social media were warmly received by fans. Many particularly praised Kajol’s simplicity and sincerity, as well as the fact that she has not lost her fans’ affection despite the passing years.

For reference, Kajol was born on August 5, 1974, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. This year, the actress turned 52.

KajolMumbaiMaharashtraIndia
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