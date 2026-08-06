Christian Nørgaard moves from Arsenal to Everton

·45·Sport
Christian Nørgaard moves from Arsenal to Everton

Arsenal midfielder Christian Nørgaard will continue his career at Everton. The 32-year-old Dane has signed a two-year contract with the Liverpool club, with the transfer fee set at £7 million. Goal.com reported this. Goal.com reported this.

The experienced defensive midfielder joined Arsenal from Brentford last summer. However, despite the team’s domestic success, he was unable to secure a regular place in the starting lineup under Mikel Arteta. As a result, the player decided to move to another club in search of more playing time.

Mikel Arteta’s advice

Nørgaard said that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta supported his move to Everton and reacted positively to the transfer. Since the Spanish coach played in Liverpool under David Moyes during his own career, he has only warm memories of the club and the manager.

“I spoke to him at length about this potential transfer. Arteta had only positive things to say about Everton and David Moyes,” Christian Nørgaard told the club’s press service.

An important step for Everton

Aiming to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season, David Moyes is pleased to have added the experienced player. Christian Nørgaard became the Liverpool club’s fourth official signing of the summer transfer window.

The footballer spent just one season at Arsenal and became part of the historic team that won the English Premier League title. However, making only 20 appearances in all competitions, and starting just seven of them, was the main reason for his departure.

ArsenalEvertonChristian NørgaardMikel ArtetaDavid Moyes
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