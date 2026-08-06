Marco Palestra delighted with transfer to Chelsea

·44·Sport
Marco Palestra delighted with transfer to Chelsea

Young defender Marco Palestra, who has joined Chelsea, emphasized that he is ready to begin his Premier League career and is extremely pleased with the move. According to Goal.com and Sky Sport Italia, the Italian player moved to the London club during the summer transfer window after a fierce battle for his signature and is currently taking part in the team’s preseason camp. Goal.com reports .

The 21-year-old rejected interest from Inter during the transfer process and ultimately chose Chelsea. The London club won the transfer race by offering €10 million more than its rival, plus additional bonuses.

The high pace of English football

Palestra has already joined his new team’s training sessions and friendly matches. In particular, he played 65 minutes against Juventus in Hong Kong. The defender is working to quickly adapt to the distinctive features and high tempo of English football.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the player discussed the prestige of the English championship: “I am very happy and cannot wait to start playing in the Premier League because it is so exciting. I know that every game there, whether against a big team or another opponent, will be extremely interesting,” he said.

Rapid adaptation and team support

The young talent, who came through Atalanta’s academy, highlighted the high level of physical preparation and match intensity in England. According to him, the process of adapting to his new surroundings is going smoothly.

“It is an incredible world because the intensity and level of physical battles are very high. I would like to thank my teammates and the coaching staff, who have helped me from the first day both on and off the pitch,” the player added.

Marco Palestra’s debut season at Chelsea and his performances in the Premier League are generating considerable interest among football fans. The club’s management and coaching staff have high hopes for the young defender, who made a name for himself in Italy’s top flight.

ChelseaMarco PalestraInterPremier LeagueTransfer
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