“As if she had sensed her death...” A video by a blogger from Jizzakh sparks discussions on social media (video)

It was reported that 21-year-old blogger Orzigul Urazmatova from Jizzakh was killed in a traffic accident that occurred in the city of Jizzakh on the night of 4 to 5 August.

After that, various videos related to the blogger’s final days began to spread widely on social media. In one of them, Orzigul is seen sitting in a café and saying jokingly: “If I happen to die, post this video. I’m thinking about my death right now. If I die, I suppose a million people will know me, and my vines will probably become even more popular.”

The video was widely discussed on social media within a short period of time, prompting various opinions and speculations among users. While some wrote that a person may be able to sense their own death in advance, others viewed the words as a coincidence or an ordinary joke. Some users also attempted to link the numbers on the blogger’s vehicle registration plate to the date of her death.

According to preliminary information, the Lacetti driven by Orzigul Urazmatova went off the road and crashed into a tree. It is reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle after becoming distracted by filming a video while at the wheel.

The blogger was taken to hospital with severe injuries. Although doctors provided the necessary medical assistance to save her life, unfortunately, it was not possible to save Orzigul Urazmatova.