Gavi dyes his hair pink after Spain’s victory

·53·Sport
Gavi dyes his hair pink after Spain’s victory

Barcelona midfielder Gavi fulfilled his promise after Spain’s national team won the World Cup, dyeing his hair pink. The 22-year-old footballer showed photos of his bold new look on social media and is preparing to return to Hansi Flick’s squad for pre-season training. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the talented Spanish midfielder had earlier promised to dye his hair pink if the national team triumphed at the World Cup. It initially seemed that only Marc Cucurella would attract attention for keeping his tournament promise. A few weeks ago, the Chelsea defender caused a media sensation after having Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente’s face tattooed on his body. Now Gavi has also successfully completed his distinctive bet and followed his teammate.

Social media and a personal celebration

The Andalusian footballer uploaded two photos of his pink hair for his millions of Instagram followers, captioning them simply: “A man of his word.” The eye-catching and unusual style will accompany him during the final days of his summer holiday. The radical transformation was also captured by the player’s regular hairdresser, with a video posted online showing Gavi smiling in the salon chair as he embraced his new look.

This dramatic change in appearance coincided with an important personal date for the footballer. The Spain international celebrated his 22nd birthday on Wednesday and marked the special occasion with his distinctive pink hairstyle. He is now looking ahead to the new domestic season in a positive and optimistic mood.

A new opportunity after injury

Gavi will join his Barcelona teammates at the club’s pre-season camp in the coming days. In addition to his great success on the international stage, the young midfielder has received a major boost from his improved injury situation. He missed a significant part of last season because of a serious injury but has now made a full recovery and returned to the squad.

His immediate priority is to secure a regular place in the starting XI under Hansi Flick. Fully recovered physically and carrying a World Cup winners’ medal, Gavi is ready to make his mark ahead of the new season. The midfielder aims to become one of the campaign’s main stars at Camp Nou.

GaviBarcelonaSpainHansi FlickLa Liga
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