Michael Owen Rejects Vinicius’ Move to Arsenal

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Michael Owen Rejects Vinicius’ Move to Arsenal

Reports had emerged that London club Arsenal were planning to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. However, former Real Madrid striker Michael Owen told GOAL that the Brazilian’s chances of moving to the English Premier League were very slim. Transfer speculation has intensified as the player’s contract approaches its expiry and no agreement has yet been reached on new terms. Goal.com reports reports.

According to Goal.com, the London team managed by Mikel Arteta was reportedly preparing a €150 million offer to further strengthen its squad. With less than 12 months remaining on his contract, Vinicius is at a key crossroads in his career. If the parties fail to agree on a new deal, the Madrid club could be forced to sell the player.

Why does Michael Owen rate the transfer as unlikely?

In Michael Owen’s view, the former striker who played for Real Madrid and Liverpool, such a transfer would be a truly sensational signing. He said the Brazilian winger is considered one of the best players in the world in his position and that Arsenal need to strengthen precisely in that area.

Nevertheless, Owen openly said that he did not believe in the transfer at all. According to the pundit, although Vinicius has never played in the Premier League, his outstanding ability would ensure that he could thrive in the competition. However, the transfer itself remains far from realistic for now.

Internal competition and ambitions at the Madrid club

Experts believe that the player’s status within the team is also influencing the situation surrounding him. Following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival, the French forward became Real Madrid’s main star. It is no secret that Vinicius is one of the players who always wants to be the central figure on the pitch.

Michael Owen added that it is natural for every player to want to be one of the team’s leading figures, but time will tell how this factor affects the next steps in the player’s career. For now, however, completing a transfer of this magnitude remains a difficult task for Arsenal.

Vinicius JuniorArsenalMichael OwenReal MadridTransfers
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