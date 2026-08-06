Arsenal Agree to Pay £75 Million for Bruno Guimarães Transfer

Arsenal have taken a major step to strengthen their squad by agreeing a £75 million deal to sign Newcastle captain Bruno Guimarães. The Brazilian midfielder is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days, but the tactical necessity of the deal has raised questions across the football community, including among former players. Goal.com reports .

Speaking to BetBrain, former Newcastle star Chris Waddle admitted that he was surprised by the logic behind the transfer. In his view, it remains unclear where the Brazilian would fit into the starting XI when the team already has sufficient depth in central midfield.

Waddle pointed out that Declan Rice played in a more advanced position last season, while Martin Zubimendi operated in a deeper role. Therefore, it is unclear why Arsenal would make such a move when they already have a well-functioning midfield system.

Doubts over the transfer and squad rotation

According to Chris Waddle, Bruno Guimarães is a versatile player who is fearless in possession and capable of covering the entire pitch. However, experts have been surprised that Arsenal have fully committed to the signing because the club already has enough players with similar qualities.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher also suggested that the transfer could damage Martin Zubimendi’s prospects after the midfielder struggled to maintain consistency toward the end of last season. Waddle added that if the team competes for four trophies next season, the signing could be more important for resting players and rotation than for strengthening the starting XI.

Disagreements between the clubs

According to Sky Sports, the player is leaving Tyneside with fond memories. After Newcastle’s 2025 League Cup triumph, he became the first captain since 1955 to lead the club to a domestic trophy. Nevertheless, despite the financial terms being agreed, Arsenal’s approach to the transfer has caused some frustration at Newcastle.

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie said Arsenal’s decision to work through intermediaries without making direct contact over the past five or six weeks had prompted objections from Newcastle’s hierarchy and left them somewhat confused.