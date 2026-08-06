Electronic Arts Leaves the Stock Exchange: Gaming Giant Goes Private

One of the world's leading game developers, Electronic Arts has completed the largest LBO in its history, relinquished its status as a publicly traded company and become fully privately owned. According to ixbt.com, the massive deal, valued at $55 billion, halted trading in the company's shares on NASDAQ, while former shareholders received $210 per share. The creator of renowned franchises such as The Sims, Battlefield and EA Sports FC is now 93% owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, while the company has taken on nearly $20 billion in new debt. According to Ixbt.com, the report states.

The acquisition process, announced in September last year, was led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), along with investment firms Silver Lake and Affinity Partners. A notable feature of the financial structure is that the sovereign fund invested around $36 billion of its own money, while nearly $20 billion in additional financing was borrowed from JPMorgan Chase. This massive obligation was transferred to EA's balance sheet, increasing the company's total debt burden nearly tenfold.

New Management Structure and Financial Pressure

Despite the sweeping changes, CEO Andrew Wilson has retained his position and announced that a new management structure has been introduced at the company. Under the new arrangement, Cam Weber will oversee the game studios, while David Tinson will be responsible for the company's operational processes. However, analysts believe that being forced to service the enormous debt without public-company status, and therefore without proceeds from share sales, could seriously affect EA's strategy.

Under financial pressure, the company is expected to cut costs, close some studios or take a much more cautious approach when selecting future projects. Experts believe EA will now rely even more heavily on proven, established franchises, in-game purchases and recurring monetization models rather than new experimental ideas. At the same time, representatives of Silver Lake have expressed hope that using AI technologies will accelerate content creation and improve production efficiency.

Political Context and Future Prospects

The company's transfer to the control of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has also raised questions and concerns. The fund is controlled by the country's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, while the government's human rights policies have faced international criticism, causing concern among some players. In particular, there is debate over whether the new owners could influence themes of inclusion and diversity in projects such as The Sims. However, Electronic Arts and the investors have firmly stated that they do not intend to change the company's creative direction.

Electronic Arts, which ended the last fiscal year with revenue of nearly $7.5 billion, remains one of the most powerful players in the global gaming industry. The new private owners now face the difficult tasks of preserving the value of the major franchises, ensuring business growth and justifying an acquisition financed with the largest debt load in gaming industry history.