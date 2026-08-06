Anil Kapur: “We once lived in our relative Raj Kapur’s garage”

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Anil Kapur: “We once lived in our relative Raj Kapur’s garage”

Although Bollywood legend Anil Kapur is now one of the world’s most famous Indian film stars, his path to success was far from easy.

In one of his earlier interviews, the actor recalled that his family was struggling financially when they first moved to Mumbai, and that they therefore lived in a garage belonging to the family of their relative Raj Kapur. “At that time, I was nobody. I ran from one audition to another, and no one believed in me. Raj Kapur himself did not cast me, even though he was my relative! He only cast his own sons and brothers-in-law in his films,” the actor recalled. They later moved into a modest one-room home, and Anil worked tirelessly for many years to begin his acting career.

Guruh bo‘lib tushgan odamlar tantanali tadbirda birga suratga tushmoqda.

During this difficult period, his greatest source of support was his wife, Sunita. Although she was working as a well-known model at the time, she believed in Anil’s dreams and always supported him. The couple married in 1984 and today have three children and several grandchildren. Their children are two daughters and one son: Sonam Kapur, Xarshvardxan Kapur and Riya Kapur.

In numerous interviews, Anil Kapur has repeatedly emphasized that his family’s and wife’s faith in him was one of the decisive factors in his success.

Anil Kapur kulrang kostyumda tadbir fonida jilmayib turibdi.
Anil KapoorRaj KapoorMumbaiSunitaSonam Kapoor
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