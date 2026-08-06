How much does it cost to prepare 1 kilogram of plov?

·126·Economy
How much does it cost to prepare 1 kilogram of plov?

The cost of the ingredients needed to prepare 1 kilogram of plov in Uzbekistan in July 2026 has been calculated, the State Statistics Committee reported.

According to the data, the prices of the ingredients required for plov vary by region. The highest figure was recorded in Tashkent city. In the capital, the cost of the ingredients needed to prepare 1 kilogram of plov amounted to 128 730 soums.

The figure was 125 283 soums in Fergana region, 122 346 soums in Tashkent region, and 122 320 soums in Samarkand region. The required ingredients were estimated at 120 303 soums in Surkhandarya region, 120 065 soums in Kashkadarya, and 119 331 soums in Navoi.

In Bukhara region, the ingredients for 1 kilogram of plov cost 118 694 soums; in Namangan, 118 315 soums; in Jizzakh, 118 191 soums; and in Khorezm, 117 907 soums. The figure was 116 554 soums in Andijan and 113 707 soums in Syrdarya.

The lowest cost was recorded in the Republic of Karakalpakstan. There, the ingredients needed to prepare 1 kilogram of plov were estimated at 107 396 soums.

The calculation took into account the prices of sunflower oil, onions, beef, carrots, laser rice, chickpeas, cumin and table salt. The committee noted that these figures reflect only the cost of the ingredients, not the selling price of prepared plov at markets or eateries.

UzbekistanTashkentSamarkandFerganaKarakalpakstan
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