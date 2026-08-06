McGregor Back on the Operating Table: Return Date Delayed

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McGregor Back on the Operating Table: Return Date Delayed

Former UFC champion in two weight classes Conor McGregor announced that surgery on his knee had been successfully completed. The Irish fighter had returned to the Octagon after a five-year hiatus, but his bout against Max Holloway lasted just 69 seconds.

"The surgery went successfully," McGregor wrote on social media. He now faces another lengthy treatment and a difficult rehabilitation process.

Highly anticipated return ends after 69 seconds

The rematch between McGregor and Holloway was the main event of UFC 329, held in Las Vegas on July 11. The Irish fighter had entered the UFC Octagon for the first time since breaking his leg in a 2021 bout against Dustin Poirier.

Early in the first round, McGregor planted his leg awkwardly while attempting a jumping strike. Unable to continue, he forced the referee to stop the bout at 1:09, and Holloway was declared the winner by technical knockout.

Thus, the return fans had waited five years for ended not with a sporting result, but with another serious injury.

What injury did McGregor suffer?

According to the fighter, he injured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee — the ACL — as well as the meniscus. McGregor stressed that he had experienced no problems before the bout and that the injury occurred unexpectedly.

UFC president Dana White also said initial medical examinations showed serious damage to the knee ligament. It was subsequently announced that surgery would be required.

This is not the first serious injury of McGregor's career. A broken leg in 2021 kept him out of competition for a long time, and he spent nearly five years preparing to return to the Octagon.

How long will his next layoff last?

Although McGregor gave a positive update on his condition after surgery, the UFC has not yet officially set a date for his return. Recovery from ACL injuries can often take between nine months and a year.

Dana White also said the Irish fighter could be out of the Octagon for approximately a year. McGregor, however, has expressed his intention to fight again during International Fight Week in 2027.

However, that plan will depend on the pace of his recovery after surgery, how his knee responds to physical demands and the doctors' assessment.

Will there be a third fight with Holloway?

McGregor and Holloway first met in 2013. On that occasion, the Irish fighter won by decision. The rematch, held 13 years later, failed to become a full fight because of the injury.

For that reason, McGregor has expressed a desire to face Holloway for a third time. He reportedly has one fight remaining on his current UFC contract. The Irish fighter may want to use that bout against Holloway.

The UFC has not yet made an official decision on the trilogy. First, McGregor must fully recover and return to the physical condition required for professional competition.

Another grueling challenge

Conor McGregor's long-awaited return ended not in victory or defeat, but with another surgery. For the 38-year-old fighter, the main opponent is no longer in the Octagon — it is the time and recovery process following the injury.

He has managed to return after a serious injury before. But this time, his age, five-year layoff and new knee injury make his future in the UFC even more uncertain.

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Conor McGregorUFCMax HollowayMixed Martial ArtsKnee Injury
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