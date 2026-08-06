Beşiktaş Confirm They Are Working on the Dušan Vlahović Transfer

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Beşiktaş Confirm They Are Working on the Dušan Vlahović Transfer

Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı has officially confirmed that the Turkish club is holding active talks with Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović to strengthen its attack. According to Fanatik, the player, who became a free agent after leaving Juventus, is one of the most attractive options on the current transfer market, and the race for his signature is intensifying, as Goal.com reports .

The club president stated that the team’s summer transfer campaign is continuing firmly in line with the plan drawn up at the start of the season. Addressing the Vlahović situation, Adalı admitted: «We are working on it and holding talks.» It was also clarified that Brahim Díaz is not part of the transfer plan.

Manchester United and Joshua Zirkzee’s Future

Despite the Turkish giant’s interest, Premier League side Manchester United are also competing for the striker. The Red Devils are working to resolve problems in attack and determine the future of Joshua Zirkzee, who has failed to show consistent form during the season.

According to the source, despite having joined the club only a year ago, the Dutch striker is increasingly likely to be transferred or sent out on loan. If Zirkzee returns to Italy, particularly to Juventus, Manchester United will have to act immediately to fill the gap in attack, with Dušan Vlahović considered one of the English club’s main targets.

Clarification on the Mohamed Salah Transfer

Addressing the club’s reputation in the transfer market, Serdal Adalı firmly denied suggestions that Beşiktaş had suffered a setback by failing to sign one of its main targets, Mohamed Salah. The president stated that every decision had been planned in advance and that the team had not lost any player.

«This was not part of our plan or programme. When the time comes, some things will become clearer, and everyone will understand why this transfer did not happen. We are talking about a player we chose not to bring in, not one we were unable to sign,» the club president added.

BeşiktaşDušan VlahovićManchester UnitedJuventusMohamed Salah
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