Currency exchange rates for August 7 announced
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• The euro rose by 32.19 soums to 13,749.46 soums.
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for August 7, 2026. According to the announcement, the dollar rose by 28.92 soums to 11,915.64 soums.
• The euro rose by 32.19 soums to 13,749.46 soums.
• The Russian ruble fell by 0.18 soums to 146.19 soums.
• The pound sterling rose by 27.03 soums to 16,034.88 soums.
• The Japanese yen rose by 0.13 soums to 75.48 soums.
• The Swiss franc rose by 32.09 soums to 14,719.75 soums.
• The Chinese yuan rose by 4.29 soums to 1,765.52 soums.
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