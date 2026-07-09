Exchange rates for July 10 announced

·75·Economy
Exchange rates for July 10 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies effective July 10, 2026. According to the data, the dollar increased by 7.46 soums, reaching 12,012.21 soums.

• The Euro increased by 39.74 soums, reaching 13,731.16 soums.
• The Russian ruble increased by 1.03 soums, reaching 158.14 soums.
• The British pound increased by 94.04 soums, reaching 16,111.98 soums.
• The Japanese yen increased by 0.08 soums, reaching 73.97 soums.
• The Swiss franc increased by 31.33 soums, reaching 14,886.86 soums.
• The Chinese yuan increased by 2.63 soums, reaching 1,768.09 soums.

Central Bank of UzbekistanUS DollarEuroRussian RubleBritish Pound
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