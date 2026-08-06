João Pedro comments on Danny Welbeck’s transfer to Chelsea

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João Pedro comments on Danny Welbeck’s transfer to Chelsea

Chelsea forward João Pedro emphasized that the team’s new member Danny Welbeck’s move to Stamford Bridge is an important event for his career and for the entire squad. The Brazilian footballer described the experienced striker as one of his mentors and recalled how Welbeck provided tremendous help as he adapted to English football. The transfer is expected to bring experience and stability to the attack of head coach Xabi Alonso’s team. Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Chelsea’s official website, João Pedro said he was set to play alongside Danny Welbeck for the third time in his career. They had previously been teammates at Watford and Brighton. Pedro specifically noted that when he first arrived in England, he did not speak English, and Welbeck supported him in every way, laying the foundations for his development.

The experienced striker joins the squad

The 35-year-old Danny Welbeck scored 13 goals for Brighton last season. Chelsea paid approximately £7 million to sign him, and the two parties agreed a two-year contract. The arrival of the experienced player will play an important role in helping Xabi Alonso’s young team provide leadership both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

The process of adapting to the new team environment has already begun. In particular, Welbeck and Pedro started Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against Juventus and tested their understanding on the pitch. Although the match ended in a 0–1 defeat, the coaching staff drew positive conclusions from the players’ performance.

A warm welcome from the team

Midfielder Moisés Caicedo, who had previously moved from Brighton to Chelsea, also made no secret of his delight at Welbeck’s transfer. According to Caicedo, being reunited with the experienced striker in another team gave him a major boost, and he recalled receiving plenty of help from Welbeck when he joined Brighton. The warm welcome given to the new player by the team’s leading footballers demonstrates the unity of Xabi Alonso’s squad during pre-season preparations.

ChelseaJoão PedroDanny WelbeckXabi AlonsoPremier League
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