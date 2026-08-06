Rafa Alkorta discusses the relationship between Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior

The lack of understanding and on-field chemistry between Real Madrid's attacking leaders, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, has become one of the team's main problems. According to Goal.com, former club defender Rafa Alkorta openly stated that the issue is rooted not in the players' ability but in their personal ambitions. Goal.com reports that.

The ego problem and lack of connection on the pitch

Since the French forward moved to the Santiago Bernabéu in 2024, the two stars' partnership has not been as effective as expected, prompting widespread debate. Speaking on Cadena SER's El Larguero programme, Rafa Alkorta gave a critical assessment of the situation. According to him, the main obstacle is the players' excessively high egos.

Alkorta stressed that he had never encountered such situations during his playing career and said that, despite Mbappé scoring around 50 goals per season, it is a fact that the pair have been unable to fully click. In the expert's view, the players lack sufficient chemistry not only with the ball but also in their off-ball movement.

José Mourinho's task and new hopes

The former defender expressed hope that new head coach José Mourinho can make the two forwards operate effectively in the same line. According to Alkorta, the Portuguese coach must achieve what his predecessors could not and impose the strict discipline required of Vinícius.

It has also emerged that negotiations over extending Vinícius Júnior's current contract with Real Madrid beyond 2027 have intensified recently. The parties are reportedly close to an agreement, which is expected to please fans and have a positive effect on the player's mental state.

New preseason preparations

Real Madrid are currently preparing intensively for the new season. The team will play a friendly against Ferencváros on Saturday. Four days later, they will face Deportivo La Coruña.

Los Blancos will begin their 2026/27 La Liga campaign away at Espanyol's stadium on 22 August. José Mourinho plans to use these matches as a valuable opportunity to improve the connection between Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.