Galatasaray Submit €35 Million Offer for Rafael Leão

Turkish club Galatasaray have begun official moves to sign Milan forward Rafael Leão, sending their first offer to the Italian side. According to GOAL.com, the Istanbul club indicated they were ready to pay €35 million for the Portuguese forward, but the bid failed to satisfy Milan’s management. Goal.com reports .

After initial contacts were established between the parties in recent days, the Turkish champions took an official step. The request sent by Galatasaray’s management via email directly concerned a permanent transfer. While loan and option-to-buy scenarios had previously been discussed, the Turkish club now aims to sign the player outright.

Milan’s asking price

Milan are demanding at least €50 million to part with their No. 10. Club owner Gerry Cardinale remains open to considering a transfer if a suitable offer arrives, despite the positive signals coming from the player himself and the coaching staff. As a result, Galatasaray’s €35 million offer was deemed insufficient by the Rossoneri and rejected.

Nevertheless, the transfer market remains active, and the parties are expected to continue negotiations. Galatasaray have been encouraged by receiving a positive response from the player. After internal discussions, the Turkish giants are expected to improve their offer in the coming hours, potentially raising it to around €40 million.

Other contenders and the situation

Rafael Leão recently rejected an offer from Fenerbahçe, according to reports. The option was closed because he was not convinced by the club’s proposed sporting project. At present, Galatasaray are the only club seriously competing to sign the player.

If the Istanbul club can bring its offer closer to Milan’s demands, the transfer could become one of the summer window’s most high-profile deals. The management are trying to use the player’s positive attitude to reach an agreement soon.