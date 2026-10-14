Major Relief for Greenhouse Owners: Half of Electricity Costs to Be Covered

An important Presidential decree has been adopted in Uzbekistan aimed at supporting greenhouse farms, widely introducing "green" and energy-efficient technologies into the sector, and increasing the population's income. The document establishes large-scale tax privileges, non-refundable subsidies, and substantial preferential loans for entrepreneurs and household landowners engaged in greenhouse activities.

This decree will create unprecedented conveniences for farmers and entrepreneurs in sharply reducing costs during the winter season and introducing modern ecosystems.

Tax Rates to Be Reduced by Half

According to the decree, significant tax benefits will be provided to entrepreneurs who derive their main income from greenhouses:

Privilege Period: Valid from January 1, 2027, to January 1, 2030;

Main Condition: The share of income from greenhouse activities in the total revenue of the business entity must be at least 60 percent ;

Types of Taxes: Rates for land tax and property tax paid by legal entities will be reduced by 50 percent.

50 Percent of Electricity Consumption to Be Paid as a Subsidy

For farms with heat-saving and modern heating systems, the cost of energy spent during the winter season will be compensated:

Validity Period: For the period from November 1, 2026, to April 1, 2030;

Covered Months: Annually regarding electricity consumed during the cold season months of October–March ;

Who Is Eligible: Greenhouse farms covered with a special heat-retaining cover ("blanket") and (or) using high-efficiency "green" heating means (heat pumps, geothermal, solar thermal systems, high-efficiency electricity-based appliances);

Subsidy Amount: Compensation will be paid by the state in the amount of 50 percent of the cost of consumed electricity.

For Residents of Tashkent Region: Free Subsidies up to 100 Million and 200 Million Sums

To increase energy efficiency in household plots, separate targeted programs have been established for Tashkent Region:

For Energy-Efficient Equipment (up to 100 mln sums): Until January 1, 2030, the National Agency for Energy Efficiency will cover 40 percent (up to 100 million sums) of the costs for purchasing and installing solar panels, heat pumps, and infrared heating devices on household plots in the Tashkent, Zangiota, Kibray, Yangiyul, and Yukori Chirchiq districts of Tashkent Region as a one-time subsidy;

For Families in Neighborhoods (up to 200 mln sums): From the funds of the Poverty Alleviation Target Fund, it was established to allocate a subsidy of up to 200 million sums to each family in 50 neighborhoods of the region specialized in greenhouse farming.

Preferential Loans up to 300 Million Sums for "Green" Greenhouses

Within the framework of family entrepreneurship development programs, targeted affordable loans will be issued by the Central Bank as an experiment to citizens who own household and dekhkan farm plots:

For Building a New Modern Greenhouse: For establishing a greenhouse based on energy-saving "green" technologies — up to 300 million sums ;

For Modernizing Existing Ones: Preferential funds of up to 150 million sums will be provided for re-equipping operating greenhouses with modern equipment and updating the heating system.

These adopted measures will serve to provide the domestic market with cheap and high-quality agricultural products throughout the year, increase export potential, and, most importantly, sharply reduce the load of the population on natural gas and electricity networks.