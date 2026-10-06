State compensation for gas and electricity for 470 thousand families will be extended

In Uzbekistan, new measures are being considered to support vulnerable families. One of the biggest updates is the proposal to extend the period for covering a portion of consumption expenses exceeding the baseline limits for electricity and gas until April 1, 2028. Through this, it is planned to cover 470 thousand families with state support within a year.

However, the changes are not limited only to energy payments. It is also planned to expand access to assistance for families who are not included in the Social Register but are assessed as needy.

Support scope to expand for 166 thousand families

According to the new proposal, the income criterion used in covering the expenses for electricity, gas, coal, and utilities of vulnerable families not included in the Social Register will be changed.

The current proposal envisions increasing the income criterion per family member up to 1 million 430 thousand soums.

What will this provide?

As a result of raising this criterion, an opportunity will emerge to cover another 166 thousand families who previously could not enter the scope of state assistance due to the former criterion.

Thus, one of the main directions of state support is envisioned to reach not only families registered in the Social Register, but also low-income vulnerable households even if they are not registered.

Compensation period extended for 470 thousand families

During the winter season, households' need for electricity and gas increases sharply compared to normal. Especially on cold days, it may become necessary to consume above the baseline limit.

For this reason, it was proposed to extend the period for providing compensation for consumption exceeding the baseline limit until April 1, 2028.

According to the plan, this mechanism will cover 470 thousand families in a year.

In the current system, a compensation mechanism also exists for vulnerable families regarding electricity and gas consumption exceeding the baseline limits. For example, in 2026, it was established that compensation would be paid for the consumption portion up to 150 kWh following the baseline limit for electricity, and for gas, an additional volume determined depending on the season.

Hence, the main significance of the new proposal is to prolong the period of utilizing this support mechanism.

Important aspect: this is not an automatic payment for all families

It would be incorrect to understand the new news as "the state will pay the gas and electricity bills of all families."

We are talking about providing compensation to vulnerable families based on established criteria. The compensation applies to a certain portion of consumption exceeding the baseline limit.

Under the current procedure, there is an opportunity to apply for such compensation through the Public Services Center, the "Inson" Social Services Center, the neighborhood social worker, or electronic systems.

Therefore, even after the new measures come into force, the conditions for receiving assistance and who qualifies for compensation will be determined based on separate criteria.

Another aid for 3 thousand households in severe conditions

State support is not limited only to partially covering utility bills.

It is also planned to continue the work on thermal insulation and providing energy-saving equipment to 3 thousand households in neighborhoods with difficult conditions.

The notable aspect of this measure is that it is envisioned to help families not only by compensating for the payment, but also by improving the opportunity for efficient energy use.

In other words, increasing the heat retention capability of the house and using energy-saving technologies can serve to reduce utility expenses in the future.

Important tasks assigned to the government

Within the framework of the presented proposals, tasks were defined to timely channel assistance funds, ensure target-focused identification of truly vulnerable families, and strengthen control over the delivery of allocated aid to each household.

The main goal here is, along with expanding the compensation system, to ensure that state funds reach precisely the families in need of assistance.

Instructions were also given on transforming energy-producing and supplying enterprises, increasing management efficiency, and reducing excessive expenses and network losses.

What do these changes mean for families?

In short, the considered proposals cover several directions at the same time:

the income criterion for vulnerable families not included in the social register may be increased up to 1.43 million soums ;

as a result, the support coverage is planned to expand to another 166 thousand families ;

the compensation period for electricity and gas consumption exceeding the baseline limit was proposed to be extended until April 1, 2028 ;

this mechanism is expected to cover 470 thousand families in a year;

3 thousand households in neighborhoods with severe conditions will be provided with thermal insulation and energy-saving equipment.

Most importantly, these figures are not only related to easing utility bills. Behind them stands the state's comprehensive approach aimed at identifying vulnerable families, providing them with targeted assistance, and reducing energy consumption.

Therefore, the extension of the compensation period for 470 thousand families until 2028 and the inclusion of another 166 thousand families into the support scope are regarded as an important social measure for the population.