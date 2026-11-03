Exchange rates for November 4 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for November 4, 2026. According to the report, the dollar decreased by 29.94 soums, amounting to 11,911.71 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 63.34 soums to 13,319.67 soums.

• The Russian ruble decreased by 1.16 soums to 146.49 soums.

• The British pound decreased by 42.55 soums to 15,974.79 soums.

• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.34 soums to 75.27 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 18.78 soums to 14,537.11 soums.

• The Chinese yuan decreased by 10.95 soums to 1,785.22 soums.