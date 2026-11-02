Exchange rates for November 3 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for November 3, 2026. According to the data, the dollar decreased by 81.81 soums, amounting to 11,941.65 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 78.46 soums to 13,383.01 soums.

• The Russian ruble decreased by 1.79 soums, amounting to 147.65 soums.

• The British pound decreased by 128.96 soums to 16,017.34 soums.

• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.98 soums, amounting to 75.61 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 97.93 soums to 14,555.89 soums.

• The Chinese yuan decreased by 11.16 soums, amounting to 1,796.17 soums.