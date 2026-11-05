Currency exchange rates for November 6 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for November 6, 2026. According to the data, the dollar increased by 38.11 soums, reaching 11,973.48 soums.

• The Euro increased by 4.57 soums, becoming 13,436.64 soums.

• The Russian ruble increased by 1.01 soums, reaching 146.59 soums.

• The British pound increased by 19.06 soums, becoming 16,112.71 soums.

• The Japanese yen increased by 0.26 soums, reaching 75.60 soums.

• The Swiss franc increased by 32.31 soums, becoming 14,637.51 soums.

• The Chinese yuan increased by 6.68 soums, reaching 1,795.53 soums.