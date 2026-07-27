Where to find the strength to be a better person?

Sometimes a person sincerely wants to change themselves, but doesn't know where to start. There are many plans, but energy seems scarce. In fact, to become a better person, changing your attitude toward life is more important than external motivation.

You don't need to perform heroic feats every day. Accepting responsibility, taking one step forward compared to yesterday, and not accumulating inner pain gradually transforms a person.

1. Accept responsibility for your life

One of the things that exhausts a person the most is constantly blaming others for their life. Family, management, circumstances, society, or the past can indeed affect our destiny. However, who takes the next step still depends on us ourselves.

Accepting responsibility does not mean:

blaming yourself for all problems;

solving everything all by yourself;

or controlling every single event in life.

It is simply asking the question: "What can I do to change my current situation?"

Not everything in life depends on you. But your next action is often in your own hands.

Acknowledging a problem can be difficult. But moving from searching for the culprit to taking action restores a person's inner strength.

2. Seek meaning, not constant happiness

The desire to be happy is natural. However, a person cannot walk around joyful, energetic, and inspired every single day.

Sometimes life has meaning, but it is not easy. Parenting, studying, working, caring for a loved one, or moving toward an important goal may not always bring joy. Yet, it is precisely these things that allow a person to feel needed and useful.

Meaning often stems from:

keeping a given promise;

helping loved ones;

seeing a task through to the end, even when it's difficult;

staying true to one's values;

creating something in life.

Happiness is a fluctuating emotion. Meaning, on the other hand, is the inner anchor that helps you keep going even on hard days.

3. Take care of yourself like a person entrusted to your care

When a close relative falls ill, many people urge them to rest, eat well, and see a doctor. But when it comes to ourselves, we easily push our needs aside.

Taking care of yourself is not selfishness. It can begin with simple things such as:

getting enough sleep;

eating on time;

staying active;

not postponing health issues;

resting when emotionally exhausted;

setting boundaries in toxic relationships.

Loving yourself isn't about looking in the mirror every day and saying nice things. Sometimes it means putting your phone away to sleep, saying "no" to an unnecessary request, or asking for help.