Federico Chiesa Confirms Stay at Liverpool: Italian Star Puts End to Transfer Rumors

Liverpool's Italian attacking midfielder Federico Chiesa has put an end to various transfer rumors surrounding his future in recent times. The player officially stated that he is happy at the English club and his full focus is on the new season. This statement holds particular significance against the backdrop of interest shown in him by Italian Serie A clubs. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The early period in England was not easy for Chiesa, who moved to Merseyside from Juventus in August 2024 for £12.5 million. Due to injuries and a drop in form, he failed to secure a firm spot in the starting lineup. However, with the arrival of new head coach Andoni Iraola, a new page in the player's career is expected to open. Chiesa has decided to prove himself precisely under the new coach.

New coach and tactical changes

After the friendly match against Sunderland, which ended in a 4-2 victory, Chiesa spoke with journalists. He noted that Andoni Iraola is testing him not in his usual winger position, but as a central striker. Although this tactical change was unexpected for the player, he expressed readiness to play in any position for the team's benefit.

"At the moment I am very happy to be at Liverpool. I like this club, the fans, and the atmosphere here. I am working with all my strength to demonstrate my abilities. Right now, only Liverpool and upcoming matches are on my mind," Federico Chiesa emphasized in his interview.

According to Goal.com, new coach Andoni Iraola demands high intensity and aggressive pressing in every area of the pitch from the team. Chiesa mentioned that he has spoken with the coach mainly about tactical schemes and pressing the opponent, while deep negotiations regarding the long-term future have not yet taken place. Nevertheless, the player emphasized that he understands the coach's demands.

Last season, Liverpool finished fifth in the English Premier League and narrowly secured a Champions League spot. In the new season, high goals are set for the team both in the domestic championship and in European arenas. Chiesa aims to take a direct part in these successes and become one of the team's main leaders.

The Italian player's decision came as positive news for Liverpool fans. The strong competition in the team's attacking line and the new coach's modern football vision could allow Chiesa to showcase his best qualities. Now everything depends on how the player performs during the pre-season preparation process.