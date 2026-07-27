Panic Around Chinese AI Models: What the US Tech Market Says

The presentation of the Kimi AI model, developed by China's Moonshot AI, has further intensified debates over US competitiveness and the contrast between open and closed AI systems. According to ixbt.com and TechCrunch, this situation not the only thing widely discussed on social media, but it also caught the attention of regulators in Washington, with representatives from OpenAI and Anthropic voicing their concerns regarding China's open models, Techcrunch.com reports .

As discussed on TechCrunch's Equity podcast, situations like this have happened before, and experts in Silicon Valley always expect something new to come along and surpass everything else. According to experts participating in the discussion, every time a new model emerges from China, a cycle of nervousness and overblown panic repeats in the tech industry.

Reactions to China's AI Breakthroughs

Experts note that discussions during the release of the DeepSeek model were quite similar. Back then, heated debates started across the tech world after it became clear that the Chinese model could rival leading models in certain metrics or prove cheaper and more open. This time, the Kimi model has taken center stage because it delivered strong results in specific tests.

However, experts consider this extreme sensitivity and panic in the tech world to be somewhat exaggerated. For instance, although Kimi quickly generating an impressive graphical replica of macOS caused a stir on social media, weekly analyses confirmed that this was not a real operating system and there is no reason for technological panic.

Regulations and Market Interests

It is suggested that behind the discussions and lobbying efforts in Washington lie commercial interests rather than just national competition. Imposing severe restrictions on Chinese AI models will not benefit all US companies equally; instead, it may serve to strengthen the position of only a limited number of major front-end laboratories.

Today, fierce competition in the AI market and the future of open-source models impact not only US-China relations but also the global technological ecosystem. Experts believe that after the weekly emotional debates, the market will stabilize, allowing for a more objective assessment of real opportunities and risks.