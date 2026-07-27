Minecraft System Requirements Raised Sharply for the First Time in 17 Years

Microsoft has significantly revised the system requirements for the popular game Minecraft for the first time in the last 17 years. According to ixbt.com, these changes are being implemented to further develop the game, introduce advanced technologies, and ensure the stable performance of future versions. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The most noticeable changes affected the game's minimum configuration. While previously Minecraft: Java Edition could run freely even on older computers with Intel Core i3-3210, AMD A8-8600 processors, 2 GB RAM, and integrated Intel HD 4000 graphics, the technical requirements have now increased manifold.

New recommended technical requirements

According to the data provided by the company, the recommended requirements have also increased significantly. Now Microsoft advises launching the game on computers running the Windows 11 operating system, with processors on the level of Intel Core i5-12400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600, GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580 graphics cards, and a hefty 16 GB of RAM.

Nevertheless, owners of devices with limited technical capabilities have no reason to worry. Microsoft officially stated that owners of older computers or those not meeting the recommended level will not be deprived of access to the game. Minecraft: Java Edition will still run on such hardware.

However, experts warn that stable frame rates (FPS), error-free performance, and the correct operation of new features are no longer guaranteed on older hardware. This may cause difficulties for users of outdated computers in the future.

The sharp increase in system requirements is not only related to the expansion of the game's scope. One of the main reasons is that Microsoft plans to abandon the outdated OpenGL API and replace it with the more modern Vulkan technology. This transition is expected to increase overall performance.

For users whose computers do not meet the new requirements, Microsoft also offers an alternative path. In particular, it is recommended to focus on the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition version, which is less demanding on hardware. Although it lags behind the Java version in terms of modification possibilities, it remains a convenient solution for casual players.