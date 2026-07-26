July update released for Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A27

·148·Technology
July update released for Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A27

Samsung has started rolling out the July 2026 security update for its popular smartphones — the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A27 models. According to ixbt.com, the new software aims to strengthen the devices' protection against various security vulnerabilities, marking an important step in ensuring user safety. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The newly introduced patch fixes a total of 57 security vulnerabilities identified in previous One UI and Android versions. Experts note that some of these flaws involved critical-level risks, and patching them in a timely manner is crucial for protecting personal data.

International markets and software details

Currently, this update is being rolled out gradually for Galaxy A57 smartphones in international markets. The new firmware has been released under the number A576BXXS4AZG7, with a size of approximately 384 MB. This size allows users to download the update quickly and conveniently.

In turn, the corresponding software has also been prepared for the Galaxy A27 model. For users owning this smartphone, the update was initially released in South Korea with the firmware number designated as A276KKSS2AZG1. Samsung is expected to roll out this important patch to users in other countries in the coming days.

Future software planning

It is worth noting that both smartphones are included in the list of devices slated to receive the new One UI 9.0 skin based on Android 17 in the future. Although the exact release dates for the next major update for these models have not yet been announced, Samsung continues to provide its devices with regular security patches.

Users are advised to check internet connection stability and ensure sufficient battery charge before installing the update. Such regular updates guarantee stable smartphone operation and resistance to cybersecurity threats.

SamsungGalaxy A57Galaxy A27One UIAndroid
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