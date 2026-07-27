Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry to star in British football series

·70·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry to star in British football series

Legendary names in the football world — Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry — are set to collaborate on a major television drama project for the first time. According to reports from The Sun, the Al-Nassr and Portugal star has begun work on a new series titled "Day 1s," which focuses on the hidden sides and complex processes of British football. This project is generating significant interest in the football community, as it marks the first time sports legends of this caliber are taking on lead roles and producing a drama series, effectively conquering the world of cinema. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

The 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing in Saudi Arabia, will not only serve as an executive producer but will also appear on screen. Commenting on the new initiative, the player emphasized that this is a new and exciting chapter in his life. The project is being developed in collaboration with renowned director Matthew Vaughn, known for the "Kingsman" films. Together with the Portuguese forward, they lead UR•Marv Studios and aim to break existing molds in the entertainment industry.

The real face of British football

The new series will differ significantly from lighthearted, humor-filled shows like "Ted Lasso" that have dominated the sports genre in recent years. The creators' main goal is to realistically portray the behind-the-scenes life of British football, including its complex and highly competitive environment. Filming has already commenced at the Barnet FC stadium, and the production is moving at a rapid pace.

The series' plot is based on the high-stakes, complex world of football agents. Specifically, the story centers on a powerful football agent named Stanley Dalton, played by acclaimed actor Damian Lewis, well-known to audiences from the series "Homeland" and "Billions." This intriguing plot concept was developed by Darren Dein, Thierry Henry's real-life agent.

An unexpected meeting of legends

One of the most exciting aspects for football fans is the pairing of Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry on screen. Having been fierce rivals during their time in the English Premier League, these two legends have always been compared by fans for the title of the greatest Premier League player. Now, their collaboration on a single project comes as a true surprise gift for sports enthusiasts.

Television insiders suggest that this prestigious project is expected to trigger intense competition and bidding wars among leading streaming platforms. The influence of the individuals behind the project and the high-caliber cast ensure its rapid popularity. Although this is an unexpected move for Cristiano Ronaldo, his acting and producing skills are certain to be warmly received by fans.

Cristiano RonaldoThierry HenryMatthew VaughnFootballSeries
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