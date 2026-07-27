Lionel Messi gifted valuable presents to Argentina national team members

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Lionel Messi gifted valuable presents to Argentina national team members

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi presented unique special gifts to the country's players and coaching staff after the World Cup. This generous gesture and valuable gifts demonstrating team solidarity became known to the public through Kelsey-Rose Bowers, the girlfriend of Tottenham defender Marcos Senesi. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information distributed by Goal.com, following Argentina's participation in the latest major tournament, captain Lionel Messi gifted custom-designed gold-colored mate sets to the entire squad. The player's girlfriend, Kelsey-Rose Bowers, posted a special video on her social media pages regarding this expensive gift and did not hide her amazement.

Details of the special gift

Showing a special brown bag featuring the Argentine Football Association logo, the World Cup trophy, and Marcos Senesi's name on her social media page, Bowers told her subscribers: «I want to show you something very cool. You will be very happy to see this. Marcos brought this bag from the national team camp. It even has his name written on it. This is his mate set. Messi presented this gift to all the players».

Inside the custom-made bag were a gold-colored Stanley thermos with Lionel Messi's personal brand logo, a special mate gourd, a box of yerba mate, and a metal straw with a spoon. Mate, a traditional caffeine-rich South American herbal drink, is prepared by steeping dried yerba leaves in hot water and is very popular in the region.

Sporting context and future plans

This heartwarming gift came after a tournament that ended with some disappointment for the Argentina national team. In a tense World Cup final, the Spain national team defeated Argentina with a 1:0 victory in extra time. The decisive goal was scored by Ferran Torres in the 106th minute of the match, bringing victory to the Spaniards.

The gift recipient's girlfriend, Kelsey-Rose Bowers, is also no stranger to the professional sports world. She previously studied at the Chelsea and Southampton youth academies, and also played in the collegiate league at Louisiana State University in the USA. Later returning to Great Britain and joining Bournemouth, Bowers met central defender Marcos Senesi there.

Having recently left Bournemouth, Marcos Senesi joined Tottenham as a free agent. The Londoners signed a four-year contract with the defender, bringing him into the team managed by Roberto De Zerbi ahead of the 2026-27 English Premier League season.

Lionel MessiArgentinaTottenhamMarcos SenesiWorld Cup
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