Real Madrid Reach Agreement for Yan Diomande Transfer

·43·Sport
Real Madrid Reach Agreement for Yan Diomande Transfer

Spanish club Real Madrid is close to another sensational transfer deal in the market. According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the royal club has reached a full agreement to sign talented winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig. The 19-year-old player will fly to Spain in the coming days to undergo a medical examination and sign a long-term contract until June 2031, reports Goal.com .

The transfer fee is estimated to be significantly higher than €100 million. Initially, the Madrid side's offer of around €100 million was rejected by the German club, as RB Leipzig management demanded more for their talented player. However, as a result of recent negotiations, the parties reached a general agreement, and the transfer fee reached a record sum.

Intense Competition for the Star Player

Yan Diomande, a member of the Ivory Coast national team, had attracted serious interest from Europe's leading clubs. In particular, Paris Saint-Germain was actively involved in the transfer race and had agreed on personal contract terms with the player. However, sticking to the principles of financial stability and maintaining team balance, the Parisian club decided to withdraw from the bidding war for this sum.

Additionally, English Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool had closely monitored the young talent's progress. However, the English sides were unwilling to exceed the €100 million mark. PSG's withdrawal removed all obstacles in Real Madrid's path and guaranteed the completion of the transfer.

The Player's Rapid Rise

Yan Diomande's career in recent years has been marked by true professional leaps. In the 2024-25 season, while playing for Leganes—which was relegated from La Liga—he started in only six matches and scored twice against opponents. Nevertheless, his potential did not go unnoticed by the German club.

In 2025, RB Leipzig signed the player for €20 million. Dramatically transforming his game in the German Bundesliga, the young forward quickly became a key star of the team. Throughout the past season, he made 46 appearances across all competitions, scoring over 10 goals, and emerged as one of Europe's brightest talents.

Real MadridYan DiomandeRB LeipzigTransferLa Liga
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ángel Di María Wants Lionel Messi to Continue His CareerÁngel Di María Wants Lionel Messi to Continue His CareerToday, 13:16Arsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius JuniorArsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius JuniorToday, 12:35Not needed by Mourinho: Raul Asencio is heading to FranceNot needed by Mourinho: Raul Asencio is heading to FranceToday, 12:07Did Mourinho Show Camavinga the Exit? Real Madrid Awaits DecisionDid Mourinho Show Camavinga the Exit? Real Madrid Awaits DecisionToday, 12:05Road Opened for Real: Why PSG Cancelled Yann Diomande TransferRoad Opened for Real: Why PSG Cancelled Yann Diomande TransferToday, 11:59Neymar Denies Reports of Dressing Room Dispute at SantosNeymar Denies Reports of Dressing Room Dispute at SantosToday, 11:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points