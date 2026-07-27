Real Madrid Reach Agreement for Yan Diomande Transfer

Spanish club Real Madrid is close to another sensational transfer deal in the market. According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the royal club has reached a full agreement to sign talented winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig. The 19-year-old player will fly to Spain in the coming days to undergo a medical examination and sign a long-term contract until June 2031, reports Goal.com .

The transfer fee is estimated to be significantly higher than €100 million. Initially, the Madrid side's offer of around €100 million was rejected by the German club, as RB Leipzig management demanded more for their talented player. However, as a result of recent negotiations, the parties reached a general agreement, and the transfer fee reached a record sum.

Intense Competition for the Star Player

Yan Diomande, a member of the Ivory Coast national team, had attracted serious interest from Europe's leading clubs. In particular, Paris Saint-Germain was actively involved in the transfer race and had agreed on personal contract terms with the player. However, sticking to the principles of financial stability and maintaining team balance, the Parisian club decided to withdraw from the bidding war for this sum.

Additionally, English Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool had closely monitored the young talent's progress. However, the English sides were unwilling to exceed the €100 million mark. PSG's withdrawal removed all obstacles in Real Madrid's path and guaranteed the completion of the transfer.

The Player's Rapid Rise

Yan Diomande's career in recent years has been marked by true professional leaps. In the 2024-25 season, while playing for Leganes—which was relegated from La Liga —he started in only six matches and scored twice against opponents. Nevertheless, his potential did not go unnoticed by the German club.

In 2025, RB Leipzig signed the player for €20 million. Dramatically transforming his game in the German Bundesliga, the young forward quickly became a key star of the team. Throughout the past season, he made 46 appearances across all competitions, scoring over 10 goals, and emerged as one of Europe's brightest talents.