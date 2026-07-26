Donald Trump's Health Deteriorates: White House Responds to Health Concerns

The White House issued an official comment regarding discussions about Donald Trump's health. After mild swelling was observed in the president's legs, he underwent a full medical examination, which revealed chronic venous insufficiency.

According to the White House physician's report dated July 17, 2025, the examinations showed no dangerous blood clots, arterial disease, or heart failure in Trump. Blood tests, kidney function, and heart structure were also normal. The physician rated the president's overall health as good.

Venous insufficiency occurs when the valves in the leg veins fail to adequately pump blood upward toward the heart. The condition is chronic, but it can be managed through medical supervision and appropriate treatments.