Shohjahon Ergashev entering the ring with an unusual mask draws spectators' attention

Uzbekistan boxer Shohjahon Ergashev entered the ring in an unusual way ahead of his next fight. He drew the attention of the audience by wearing a scary mask that completely covered his face.

The boxer's appearance made a mixed impression on those in the hall. While some spectators noted that the mask turned out truly terrifying, others evaluated it as funny. Footage capturing Ergashev's entrance to the ring soon spread on social networks.

Users expressed various opinions about the appearance of the mask, the boxer's image, and the purpose behind this entrance. As a result, even before the fight began, Shohjahon Ergashev became one of the most discussed participants of the evening.