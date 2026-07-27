Canon registered three new cameras: what is known

Japanese technology giant Canon has officially registered three new cameras at once with wireless certification authorities. Usually, such steps indicate an official product presentation and generate great market interest. According to ixbt.com, we are talking about the EOS R8 II, EOS R7 II, and EOS R10 II models, the release of which is scheduled for the second half of 2026. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Experts note that the simultaneous registration of these devices indicates that they will be showcased in a joint presentation event rather than phased out. Although Canon has not yet disclosed official details about the new equipment, preliminary information regarding key technical specifications has leaked online.

The EOS R8 II model with retro design

According to experts, the most exciting device is the EOS R8 II model. Rumor has it that this camera will be announced to the public in mid-September of this year. It is expected to be produced in a special retro design dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the legendary Canon AE-1 film camera.

According to expected technical specifications, the new full-frame device will be equipped with the following features:

32.5 megapixel full-frame sensor

High-speed continuous shooting up to 40 fps using an electronic shutter

In-body image stabilization system

4K video recording capability with ultra-high quality oversampling technology

Dual SD memory card slots instead of the single slot in the previous EOS R8 model

Other new devices with advanced APS-C sensors

In turn, the EOS R7 II model is expected to be the first camera in Canon's history with a multilayer APS-C sensor. Such an innovative construction significantly increases data read speeds and virtually eliminates viewfinder blackout between frames. It is also rumored that the sensor pixel count will increase from 32.5 MP to 39 megapixels.

Completing the lineup, the EOS R10 II model is not expected to undergo radical changes. Industry sources report that this entry-level camera will feature an improved autofocus system and a larger buffer memory for continuous shooting.

Currently, the technical specifications of these devices rely solely on preliminary assumptions and leaked data. However, the completion of the registration process indicates to Canon fans that a new generation of flagship equipment will soon be presented.