Sherzod Khodjaev appointed Minister of Energy — Presidential Decree

An important personnel rotation in the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan has officially concluded. Sherzod Khodjaev, who has over 25 years of experience in the sector, has been appointed to the post of Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan. This was reported by the Presidential Press Service.

Prior to this appointment, his candidacy was thoroughly reviewed and approved by the deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis.

Zamin.uz provides details on the new minister's appointment, parliamentary approval, and his many years of experience in the sector.

1. Parliamentary approval and new position

Before the relevant decree was signed by the President, Sherzod Khodjaev's candidacy was reviewed and approved by deputies at a meeting of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis.

In connection with his new ministerial appointment, Sherzod Khodjaev was released from his previous position as Director of the Energy Market Development and Regulation Agency.

2. In the system since 1998: Sherzod Khodjaev's career path

Sherzod Khodjaev is one of the specialists with extensive experience in the energy sector who knows the system from the inside out. His activity in this field began in 1998.

Years Position held and activity Since 1998 Beginning of labor activity in the energy sector 2019—2023 Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan 2023—2026 Director of the Energy Market Development and Regulation Agency Since 2026 Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan

3. Leadership change

Sherzod Khodjaev replaced Jorabek Mirzamahmudov, who had headed the Ministry of Energy for nearly 4 years.

Experience in the sector and expectations: The new minister's continuous work in the energy sector since 1998, along with the experience he accumulated as a deputy minister from 2019 to 2023 and subsequently as the head of the Energy Market Reform Agency, will play an important role in resolving existing problems in the sector and continuing reforms.

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This leadership rotation in the country's energy system is expected to be an important milestone in liberalizing the energy market and further developing the system.

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In your opinion, which important tasks in the sector should the new Minister of Energy, Sherzod Khodjaev, focus on first? Leave your opinion in the comments!