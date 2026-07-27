10% additional grant: New rules and conditions coming into force this year...

·62·Uzbekistan
10% additional grant: New rules and conditions coming into force this year...

Starting from the 2026–2027 academic year, an important social innovation will be introduced in entrance examinations to higher education institutions in Uzbekistan. An additional grant equal to 10 percent of the state grant places for full-time undergraduate education will be allocated for children from families included in the Unified Social Protection Register.

There are specific strict conditions and restrictions for utilizing this benefit, which applicants and parents must clearly know when submitting documents.

1. Which form of education and which fields does it apply to?

The new benefit is aimed at supporting children from low-income and socially needy families and has the following strict boundaries:

  • Full-time education only: The additional grant is allocated exclusively for the full-time form of education. This benefit does not apply at all to part-time, evening, and distance learning forms.

  • First-priority field only: The additional state grant applies solely to the first (first-priority) undergraduate study field chosen by the applicant during registration. This benefit does not apply to the second, third, fourth, and fifth fields.

Privileged grant conditions and requirements

Criterion / Requirement

Details and conditions

Time of entry into force

Starting from the 2026–2027 academic year

Grant volume

In the amount of 10 percent of state grant places

Form of education

For the full-time form of education only

Selection field

For the 1st selected (first-priority) field only

Minimum score requirement

At least 80 percent of the grant passing score

Selection scale

In a single rating across the republic

2. 80 percent minimum score and nationwide selection

Having the privilege does not automatically guarantee the applicant will become a student. A specific level of knowledge is required to be recommended for the additional grant:

Important condition and criterion:

To use the benefit, the applicant must score at least 80 percent of the passing score established for the state grant in their chosen field. Among the members of the "Social Register" who achieve this milestone, those with the highest scores will be recommended for grant places in sequential order.

Also, the additional grant places indicated in the admission parameters do not mean a separate higher education institution, but rather the total number of places allocated for this study field across the republic. The selection will be conducted based on a single score sequence nationwide.

3. Single benefit rule: Competing for two grants is not allowed

Children of families included in the Social Register cannot simultaneously participate in the competition under this category and under other types of privileged state grants.

Applicants can choose only one type of privileged state grant and compete solely under that category.

Send this important news to applicants and parents!

This is a very important opportunity for families in the "Social Register" planning to enter a university in the 2026–2027 academic year.

Immediately send this useful and important message to your loved ones, applicants, and parent groups!

In your opinion, are the 10 percent additional grant allocated for socially vulnerable families and its conditions fairly established? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Uzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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