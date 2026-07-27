Musulmon Yunusov and his wife give candid answers to funny and interesting questions (video)

·162·Culture
Musulmon Yunusov and his wife give candid answers to funny and interesting questions (video)

Actor Musulmon Yunusov and his wife participated in the "Have you ever / Haven't you ever" segment of the "Ikkalamiz" project and answered various interesting questions. While the couple shared the same opinion on some questions, their answers differed on others.

The questions and their answers were as follows:

  • Have you ever found someone who wrote a negative comment about you on Instagram and argued with them?

Musulmon Yunusov: Never

Wife: Never

  • Have you ever pretended to be very busy even though you actually had nothing to do?

Musulmon Yunusov: Yes

  • Have you ever been shy and said "I'm full" even though you were hungry?

Musulmon Yunusov: Yes

Wife: Yes

  • Have you ever said "I miss you" even though you didn't actually miss the person?

Musulmon Yunusov: Yes

Wife: Yes

  • Have you ever hurt each other's feelings while trying to make a joke?

Musulmon Yunusov: Yes

Wife: Yes

  • Have you ever used proverbs while arguing?

Musulmon Yunusov: Yes

Wife: Yes

  • Have you ever overslept and ruined important plans?

Musulmon Yunusov: Yes

Wife: Yes

  • Have you ever used your acting skills to hide your mistake?

Musulmon Yunusov: Yes

Wife: Yes

During the conversation, the couple openly talked about funny and sincere situations in their lives. In particular, their confession that they sometimes said "I miss you" and used acting skills to hide their mistakes in certain situations has been drawing the attention of fans on social media.

Musulmon YunusovIkkalamizInstagram
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