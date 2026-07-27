Resignation and new appointment at the Ministry of Energy: Minister relieved of his post

·100·Uzbekistan
Resignation and new appointment at the Ministry of Energy: Minister relieved of his post

Important personnel changes have taken place in the leadership of Uzbekistan's energy system. According to the relevant presidential decree, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov has been relieved of his post as the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

By another decree of the Head of State, Sherzod Khodjaev was appointed as the new head of the Ministry of Energy.

Zamin.uz provides details on this unexpected resignation and the appointment of the new head in the energy system.

1. How long has Jurabek Mirzamahmudov been heading the ministry?

Jurabek Mirzamahmudov was appointed to lead the Ministry of Energy in September 2022, after former minister Alisher Sultanov resigned due to health reasons. He headed one of the country's most important and responsible sectors for nearly four years.

2. Professional career and biography of the former minister

Born in 1979 in the Namangan region, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov is considered one of the experienced specialists in the energy and chemical industries.

  • Education: He graduated from the University of Alabama in the USA in 2001 and the Tashkent Institute of Chemical Technology in 2005.

  • Period at "Uzbekneftegaz" (2006–2012): He held various responsible positions within the system.

  • Economy and Industry (2012–2017): He served as Deputy Minister of Economy and Deputy Chairman of the Board of "Uzkimyosanoat" JSC.

  • "Uzatom" Agency (2018–2020): He managed NPP projects as the Director General of the Nuclear Energy Development Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers and "Uzatom".

  • Deputy Minister and "Uzkimyosanoat": In 2019–2020, he worked as the Deputy Minister of Energy, and from January 2020, as the Chairman of the Board of "Uzkimyosanoat" JSC.

Chronology of Jurabek Mirzamahmudov's career

Years

Position held

2006–2012

Various responsible positions at "Uzbekneftegaz" NHC

2012–2014

Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Uzbekistan

2014–2017

Deputy Chairman of the Board of "Uzkimyosanoat" JSC

2018–2020

Director General of the "Uzatom" Agency

2019–2020

Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan

2020–2022

Chairman of the Board of "Uzkimyosanoat" JSC

2022–2026

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan

3. Tasks facing the new minister Sherzod Khodjaev

Sherzod Khodjaev, who was appointed Minister of Energy by presidential decree, is entrusted with many important tasks regarding ensuring the country's energy security, expanding renewable energy sources, and modernizing the system.

Resignation and new appointment at the Ministry of Energy: Minister relieved of his post

Send this important state and political news to your friends!

This unexpected and important personnel rotation in the energy system is of particular importance to the country's economy.

Send this hot and important news immediately to your friends, colleagues, and social media groups!

In your opinion, which problems in the sector should the new head of the Ministry of Energy, Sherzod Khodjaev, focus on first? Leave your opinion in the comments!

UzbekistanJurabek MirzamahmudovSherzod KhodjaevAlisher SultanovUzbekneftegaz
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